Ligue 1: Mbappe helps PSG to strengthened their grip on top, Lens snatch late win against Saint-Etienne

Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain strengthened their grip on first place in Ligue 1 with a 2-0 win over Stade Brestois 29 at the Parc des Princes on Saturday. PSG welcomed Brest to the Parc des Princes as overwhelming favourites, but it was the Bretons who started the brighter of the two sides with Irvin Cardona drawing a pair of brilliant reflex saves from Gianluigi Donnarumma inside the opening 10 minutes.

With just over half an hour gone, Mbappe took matters into his own hands, standing up Brendan Chardonnet and sending an unstoppable effort through the defender's legs and into the near bottom corner for a fine 10th goal of the campaign (32'). In the second half, Nuno Mendes skipped beyond Ronael Pierre-Gabriel and squared for Thilo Kehrer to convert from close range (53'). The clash ended 2-0.

Mbappe has now hit double figures in each of the last six Ligue 1 seasons - the only player in the division who can lay claim to such a record. At Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, AS Saint-Etienne had the better of much of the game at their against RC Lens, but Ryad Boudebouz's first-half opener was cancelled out by Florian Sotoca and Seko Fofana late on as it ended 2-1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)