Djokovic 'extremely disappointed' with cancellation of visa

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 16-01-2022 13:21 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 13:21 IST
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic (Photo/US Open Tennis Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic said in a statement on Sunday that he was "extremely disappointed" with the decision to cancel his visa to enter Australia, but would respect it and cooperate with the authorities in relation to his departure from the country.

The Serbian champion said he hoped the focus would now return to tennis and the Australian Open Grand Slam, which starts in Melbourne on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

