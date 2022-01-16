Left Menu

ISL postpones match between Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC

The Indian Super League (ISL) match between Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC slated to be played on Sunday has been postponed.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 16-01-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 16:54 IST
ISL postpones match between Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC
Team Kerala Blasters (Photo/ISL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Super League (ISL) match between Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC slated to be played on Sunday has been postponed. "Indian Super League (ISL) has decided to postpone Match No. 62 between Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC scheduled to be played today, Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco. The League will look to reschedule the fixture to a later date," ISL said in a statement.

"The decision has been taken in consultation with the League's medical team after it was assessed Kerala Blasters FC do not have the requisite number of players available for the match," the statement added. The organisers said that the League will work closely with the medical experts to monitor and ensure the safety of all the players and support staff in the squad and others involved.

Currently, Kerala Blasters FC are the table toppers with a total 20 points while Mumbai City FC are at the fourth place with 17 points. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022