Left Menu

Gokulam Kerala drawn in Group D of AFC Cup in maiden appearance

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 19:57 IST
Gokulam Kerala drawn in Group D of AFC Cup in maiden appearance
  • Country:
  • India

I-League champions Gokulam Kerala FC were on Monday drawn with Bashundhara Kings of Bangladesh and Maziya Sports & Recreation of Maldvies in their maiden AFC Cup appearance in May-June.

ATK Mohun Bagan, the runners-up side in the last Indian Super League season, will have an opportunity to join Gokulam Kerala in Group D if they win their preliminary and play-off matches of the AFC Cup, according the draws held in Kuala Lumpur on Monday.

The group matches of AFC Cup, Asia's second tier club competition, will be held in May and June.

The preliminary and play-off matches will be held in April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022