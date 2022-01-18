Sports News Roundup: Devin Booker scores 48 as Suns top Spurs; Revolution sign M Noel Buck as homegrown player and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Raducanu survives Stephens test on Australian Open debut

Britain's teenage sensation Emma Raducanu cleared a dangerous first-round hurdle at the Australian Open, seeing off experienced American Sloane Stephens 6-0 2-6 6-1 in a topsy-turvy contest on Tuesday. Raducanu, who rocketed to fame in September with a fairytale run to the U.S. Open title as a qualifier without dropping a set in what was only her fourth senior tournament, raced through the opening set in 17 minutes, leaking only four points.

NBA roundup: Devin Booker scores 48 as Suns top Spurs

Devin Booker poured in a season-high 48 points and the Phoenix Suns were at their best in the final nine minutes while pulling away for a 121-107 win over the host San Antonio Spurs on Monday. Phoenix has won four straight games, all on the road, to improve on the league's best record away from home (17-4). The Suns have won seven of their past eight games overall after defeating San Antonio for the third time in three meetings this year.

Revolution sign M Noel Buck as homegrown player

The New England Revolution signed 16-year-old midfielder Noel Buck to a homegrown player contract on Tuesday. Buck becomes the youngest active member on the team's MLS roster.

Olympics-China's mandatory Games app has security flaws, researchers say

A smartphone app that is mandatory for all attendees at the Beijing Winter Olympics next month contains security flaws that makes it vulnerable to privacy breaches and hackers, according to a report released by Canadian researchers on Tuesday. The MY2022 app was built by the Beijing Organising Committee mainly to track and share COVID-19-related medical information among the athletes during the Games.

Soccer-Turkey says to send 3,250 security personnel to Qatar 2022 World Cup

Turkey will send 3,250 security officers to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Tuesday, adding Ankara had also trained Qatari personnel ahead of the competition. Speaking at an event in the southern resort town of Antalya, Soylu said 3,000 riot police and other personnel will be deployed during the event, as well as 100 members of a special forces unit, 50 bomb-detection dogs and their operators, 50 bomb experts and other staff.

Tennis-Indefatigable Murray wins Basilashvili thriller to reach second round

Andy Murray dipped into the depth of his defensive skills to tame big-hitting Nikoloz Basilashvili during a thrilling 6-1 3-6 6-4 6-7(5) 6-4 win on Tuesday to reach the second round of the Australian Open for the first time in five years. The former world number one, a five-time finalist at Melbourne Park, has seen his ranking plummet since hip surgery in 2019 and long injury layoffs that followed and needed a wildcard into the main draw of this year's tournament.

Tennis-Red-hot Barty faces Bronzetti in Australian Open second round

World number one Ash Barty will continue her quest for a maiden Australian Open title and end the country's 44-year wait for a homegrown women's singles champion when she takes on qualifier Lucia Bronzetti in the second round on Wednesday. Barty, who is looking to emulate Chris O'Neil's 1978 feat, set the tone with a devastating 6-0 6-1 victory in her opener against Lesia Tsurenko and will be the overwhelming favourite against her Italian opponent in their first meeting.

Spain urges Djokovic to set an example and get vaccinated

Tennis star Novak Djokovic should set an example and get vaccinated against COVID-19, Spanish government spokesperson Isabel Rodriguez said on Tuesday, when asked if he should be allowed to compete in Spain where vaccination is not mandatory. The world number one was deported from Australia on Sunday ahead of the Australian Open after entering the country unvaccinated on a medical exemption.

Olympics-Would-be Games spectators disappointed over ticket rules

Chinese social media users expressed disappointment on Tuesday after Winter Olympics organisers said they would not sell tickets to the public, while some who have been invited expressed frustration over COVID-19 prevention requirements. Beijing organisers announced late on Monday that tickets would be allotted to "targeted" groups of people, who would be required to undertake strict COVID-19 prevention measures before, during and after attending Olympic events.

NHL roundup: Timo Meier sets Sharks mark with 5 goals

Timo Meier scored a franchise-record five goals to lead the San Jose Sharks to a 6-2 win against the visiting Los Angeles Kings on Monday afternoon. Meier scored three goals in the first period and two more in the second to break the previous record of four goals shared by Owen Nolan, Tomas Hertl, Patrick Marleau and Evander Kane.

