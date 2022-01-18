Soccer-Zimbabwe upset Guinea at Cup of Nations

Already-eliminated Zimbabwe upset Guinea with a 2-1 win at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Yaounde on Tuesday, although Guinea will still advance to the last 16 as runners-up in Group B. Captain Knowledge Musona and Kudakwashe Mahachi both scored in the first half to earn Zimbabwe a farewell win after losing their opening two matches as they finished last in the group.

Naby Keita pulled a goal back for Guinea early in the second half, but they could not find an equaliser. The Liverpool midfielder was cautioned late in the game for dissent and, in a further blow for Guinea, he will miss their next game in the knockout phase. Senegal finished top of the group after a goalless draw against Malawi in Bafoussam. Malawi were level with Guinea on four points but Guinea finish second based on their head-to-head result. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)