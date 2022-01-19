Tennis-Aussie Open Champion Osaka in third round after straight-sets win

Defending champion Naomi Osaka overcame a second-set blip to beat American Madison Brengle 6-0 6-4 and reach the third round of the Australian Open, staying on course for a potential fourth-round clash with world number one Ash Barty.

The Japanese 24-year-old, who also won the Melbourne Park title in 2019, will next meet 60th-ranked American Amanda Anisimova with a mouthwatering clash against Australian Barty potentially waiting in the round of 16. Brengle won just nine points in the first set as an aggressive Osaka served superbly, facing no breakpoints, and returned strong to breeze through the set in just 20 minutes.

The 54th-ranked Brengle, 31, had a big smile as the Rod Laver Arena crowd cheered her first service game win at the start of the second set as Osaka's game dipped. But the two-time U.S. Open winner soon regained control and sealed the win after 65 minutes on her first match point with a second break of serve in the set.

