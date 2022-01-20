Left Menu

Australian Open: Sania Mirza-Rajeev Ram beat Aleksandra Krunic-Nikola Cacic to enter mixed doubles 2nd round

The Indo-American pair of Sania Mirza- Rajeev Ram beat the Serbian pair of Aleksandra Krunic-Nikola Cacic 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) in the first round of the mixed doubles here at court no.12.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 20-01-2022 14:52 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 14:52 IST
Australian Open: Sania Mirza-Rajeev Ram beat Aleksandra Krunic-Nikola Cacic to enter mixed doubles 2nd round
Sania Mirza. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

The Indo-American pair of Sania Mirza- Rajeev Ram beat the Serbian pair of Aleksandra Krunic-Nikola Cacic 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) in the first round of the mixed doubles here at court no.12. Sania Mirza playing her last Australian Open looked in good form and so did her partner Rajeev Ram, who is currently ranked world number four. Rajeev Ram served to perfection to win the opening game comfortably and so did Sania Mirza. In the fourth game of the match the Indo-American pair broke the service of Krunic-Cacic to take a crucial 3-1 lead in the first set. Mirza and Ram held on to their serves to clinch the opening set 6-3.

Unlike the first set, the second set turned out to be a very close encounter as both the pairs served well and did not allow each other to get a break. As a result the second set went to a tie-breaker with a score of 6-6. In the tie-breaker Mirza-Ram took a 3-1 lead and went on to win 7-3. In the entire match both Sania Mirza and Rajeev Ram were not even broken once. With this straight sets win Mirza-Ram pair enter the second round of mixed doubles.

Sania Mirza, who lost in the opening round of women's doubles, has announced that this will be her last season and after that she will retire from tennis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
4
French woman killed in a knife attack in Morocco, anti-terror prosecutor opens inquiry -ministry

French woman killed in a knife attack in Morocco, anti-terror prosecutor ope...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022