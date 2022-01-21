Left Menu

EFL Cup: Jota's double over Arsenal helps Liverpool to set Chelsea clash in final

Diogo Jota scored twice to send Liverpool to the EFL Cup final as they defeated Arsenal 2-0 in the second leg of their semi-final on Thursday night.

ANI | London | Updated: 21-01-2022 11:37 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 11:37 IST
Diogo Jota (Photo: Twitter/Diogo Jota). Image Credit: ANI
Diogo Jota scored twice to send Liverpool to the EFL Cup final as they defeated Arsenal 2-0 in the second leg of their semi-final on Thursday night. The striker opened the scoring at Emirates Stadium after 19 minutes and then clinched the last-four tie with a well-taken finish in the latter stages of the second half.

His goals set up a meeting with Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday, February 27 in the tournament's showpiece. Liverpool took control of the match early after Roberto Firmino's classy flick found its way to Trent Alexander-Arnold, who immediately fed possession to Jota out on the left-wing. The No.20 skipped beyond Takehiro Tomiyasu and rolled a finish beyond Aaron Ramsdale from the edge of the box.

Then 13 minutes from time, Jota clipped a finish over Ramsdale from Alexander-Arnold's sensational through ball but was devastated to see the flag raised for offside. However, a VAR review showed the Portuguese forward had timed his run to perfection and the decision was overturned. (ANI)

