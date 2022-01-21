Left Menu

Rugby-Samoa, Hong Kong women out of World Cup qualification due to COVID-19

Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 17:49 IST
Rugby-Samoa, Hong Kong women out of World Cup qualification due to COVID-19

Hong Kong and Samoa have pulled out of qualification tournaments for next year's women's World Cup in New Zealand due to "insurmountable logistical challenges" caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, World Rugby said https://www.world.rugby/news/681423/statement-regarding-rugby-world-cup-2021-final-qualification-tournament on Friday. Hong Kong were due to participate in the Asia Rugby Women's Championship which would act as a feeder event for the final qualification tournament in Dubai, but they will no longer be travelling due to Hong Kong's lockdown restrictions.

Samoa, who were heading directly to the final qualifiers, were facing challenges on re-entry including a six-month return moratorium for anyone who tests positive outside the country, which contributed to their decision to withdraw. "Our thoughts go out to the players and management who have worked tirelessly in preparation for this tournament and we would like to reassure them that every avenue was explored in attempt to find a solution to this unique and challenging situation," World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said.

"We remain committed to delivering a safe Final Qualification Tournament for the remaining participating unions and will be working closely with Hong Kong and Samoa to ensure the best possible 2022 campaign for their women's 15s teams." With the Asia Rugby Women's Championship no longer taking place, World Rugby has revised the format for the final qualification tournament.

Kazakhstan and Colombia will now play in a semi-final on Feb. 19, with the winner facing Scotland on Feb. 25 for a place at next year's World Cup in New Zealand, which will be held from Oct. 8 to Nov. 12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
3
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
4
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022