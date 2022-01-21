Left Menu

COVID-19: Thirty-three new positive cases reported at SAI National Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru

Sports Authority of India on Friday informed that 33 new COVID-19 have been reported at the SAI National Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 21-01-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 17:57 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sports Authority of India on Friday informed that 33 new COVID-19 have been reported at the SAI National Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru. Out of the 128 test results, 33 cases have turned out to be positive among the players and the coaches.

"16 athletes and one coach from the Senior Men's Hockey team, training at the centre ahead of the upcoming FIH Pro League in South Africa, have tested positive. They are all asymptomatic," stated in an official statement. "Among the Junior Women's Hockey girls training for the junior Women World Cup on April, 15 have tested positive. While 3 are asymptomatic, 12 of them are symptomatic," stated further.

Apart from these, two other positive members constitute a Senior Women Hockey team player, who is symptomatic and a masseuse from the Athletics team. "SAI is taking all the necessary steps to treat the players in isolation and help them recover steadily," stated further. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

