Tennis-Shapovalov sends Zverev crashing out of Australian Open
Denis Shapovalov upset an out-of-sorts Alexander Zverev 6-3 7-6(5) 6-3 in broiling heat to reach his first Australian Open quarter-final on Sunday. The Canadian lefthander was magnificent against the German third seed, earning one of his biggest career victories at Margaret Court Arena. Shapovalov blew a match point with a wild forehand into the tramlines but wrapped up the match when Zverev netted under pressure.
Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 23-01-2022 12:35 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 12:32 IST
- Australia
Shapovalov blew a match point with a wild forehand into the tramlines but wrapped up the match when Zverev netted under pressure. The 14th seed will meet Rafa Nadal for a place in the semi-finals.
