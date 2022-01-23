Tennis-Shapovalov sends Zverev crashing out of Australian Open

Denis Shapovalov upset an out-of-sorts Alexander Zverev 6-3 7-6(5) 6-3 in broiling heat to reach his first Australian Open quarter-final on Sunday. The Canadian lefthander was magnificent against the German third seed, earning one of his biggest career victories at Margaret Court Arena.

Shapovalov blew a match point with a wild forehand into the tramlines but wrapped up the match when Zverev netted under pressure. The 14th seed will meet Rafa Nadal for a place in the semi-finals.

