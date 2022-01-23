Left Menu

Olympics-Germany's Hoelz expresses doubts over Beijing COVID tests

Snowboarding Germany president Michael Hoelz has expressed doubts about fair play at the Winter Olympics set to start on Feb. 4 in Beijing, fearing that COVID-19 tests will be exploited to exclude strong athletes.

Reuters | Updated: 23-01-2022 19:31 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 19:31 IST
Olympics-Germany's Hoelz expresses doubts over Beijing COVID tests

Snowboarding Germany president Michael Hoelz has expressed doubts about fair play at the Winter Olympics set to start on Feb. 4 in Beijing, fearing that COVID-19 tests will be exploited to exclude strong athletes. Hoelz's comments came two weeks after the director of the alpine skiing division of Germany's Ski Association Wolfgang Maier voiced concerns that COVID-19 tests in China were being run almost "arbitrarily" ahead of the Winter Olympics.

"I doubt that we will see fair play in the competitions in China," Hoelz said in a Snowboarding Germany podcast on Sunday. "It is relatively easy with (COVID-19) testing, someone can later say: 'We're sorry, it was a false positive'."

Hoelz, previously a leading official in Germany's National Anti Doping Agency (NADA), said doping tests had been used in the past to ensure important athletes would not take part in the Games. "We know how the topic of doping is dealt with in countries with such constitutions... A comparison between doping and COVID-19 tests is absolutely in order," he said.

Hoelz said a German snowboarding coach had received inhumane treatment after testing positive during Olympic tests in China in November. He was later found to be a false positive. "How (the snowboarding trainer) was treated for 24 hours, that's really borderline when it comes to human dignity," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China
2
Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

 Myanmar
3
Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

 United States
4
UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022