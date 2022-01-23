India-Chinese Taipei Asian Cup match called off after 12 home team players test COVID positive
India's AFC Women's Asian Cup group A match against Chinese Taipei was on Sunday called off minutes before kickoff after as many as 12 players from the home team tested positive for COVID-19 and two were laid low by injuries.
A top source of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) confirmed the development to PTI following which the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) also issued a statement.
''Following several positive cases of COVID-19, India failed to name the required minimum of 13 players for the Group A match against Chinese Taipei,'' the AFC stated.
The Group A match not taking place means the hosts' chances of qualifying for the quarterfinals of the 12-nation premier continental showpiece are bleak.
The match was to take place at the DY Patil Stadium.
India were held to a goalless draw by Iran in their tournament-opener and there were a couple of COVID cases in the team even before that game.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India's new COVID-19 cases hit seven-month high of 141,986
CES 2022: Coway Brings More Smart Home Products to India
HBAR Foundation Announces Partnership with A.R. Rahman to Create Content for A New NFT Platform That Supports India's Independent Music Community
Eurosport acquires broadcast rights for AFC Women's Asian Cup
Indian-origin Sikh taxi driver assaulted, his turban knocked off by unidentified man at JFK Airport