Winter Olympics-bound Arif Khan calls on Lt Governor in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-01-2022 22:09 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 22:09 IST
Jammu and Kashmir's alpine skier Arif Mohammed Khan, who has qualified for the Winter Olympics in Beijing, on Sunday called on Lt Governor Manoj Sinha here, an official spokesperson said.

Sinha congratulated Khan for achieving a rare feat and extended his best wishes to him.

Khan, who hails from a small village of Goiwara in Hajibal-Tangmarg in Kashmir, has achieved the unique distinction of being India's sole representative at the Beijing Winter Olympics, scheduled for next month.

He is also the first athlete from the country to win direct quota spots in two different Winter Olympics events.

“Entire nation is inspired by Khan's dedication and sportsmanship. I urge everyone to support him. Wish him good luck and pray for his victory. Let's bring home the gold,” the Lt Governor said.

Sinha commended Khan for setting an incredible example for the youth and budding sportspersons of the Union Territory.

“The youth of J&K are immensely talented and certainly deserve more opportunities and exposure to display their talents. We are committed to extending all possible support to the local sportspersons who strive hard to make J&K and the nation proud,” he said.

The Lt Governor said the Jammu and Kashmir administration is taking ground-breaking initiatives for creating world-class infrastructure, implementing new policies to make the UT the ''power house'' of sports.

Khan has represented the country four times in the World Championships in skiing and had earlier participated in both the editions of 'Khelo India Winter Games' held at Gulmarg ski resort.

The skier was accompanied by his mentor Zulfiqar Ahmed khan, the spokesperson said.

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

