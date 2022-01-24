HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day eight

Highlights of the eighth day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Monday, all times local (GMT +11): 1405 COLLINS FIGHTS BACK TO DOWN MERTENS

Danielle Collins rallied from a set down to beat 19th seed Elise Mertens 4-6 6-4 6-4 and become the third American woman to reach the last eight, joining Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys. Collins secured the win on her third matchpoint when a tired Mertens double faulted.

1115 PLAY UNDER WAY ON DAY EIGHT Play got underway on as scheduled day eight of the championships. Danielle Collins and Elise Mertens were first up on Rod Laver Arena for their fourth round tie.

Another warm day at Melbourne Park was in prospect with temperatures already approaching 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) and forecast to hit a high of 34. (Compiled by Andrew Both and Shrivathsa Sridhar; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

