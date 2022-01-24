Soccer-Talking points from the weekend in Serie A

Talking points from the weekend in Serie A. PIOLI FUMES AT PITCH

The San Siro pitch came in for criticism on Sunday after AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was injured during a dull 0-0 draw against Juventus. The 40-year-old limped off in the first half with an apparent Achilles tendon problem.

"I didn’t see Zlatan after the game, but he suffered pain in his tendon. He blamed the surface of the pitch because it’s too hard. I hope he can recover in the next few days," Milan coach Stefano Pioli said. It was the second game to take place at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in 24 hours, after Inter Milan’s 2-1 win over Venezia, and the eighth match at the venue in 19 days.

"We were lacking something in the final third. Sometimes we weren’t precise enough with the final ball, but often it was down to the pitch," Pioli added. The problem should be resolved before the top-of-the-table Milan derby that follows the international break, as work is due to begin on Monday to lay a new surface.

NO VLAHOVIC OFFERS Fiorentina were without top scorer Dusan Vlahovic for a 1-1 draw at Cagliari, but that didn’t stop the 21-year-old from hitting the headlines again.

The Serbian, the joint-top scorer in Serie A this season with 17 goals, has been the subject of transfer speculation, as his contract expires in June 2023 and the Italian club announced in October that he won’t sign a new deal. Juventus and English Premier League team Arsenal have reportedly shown interest in a January move, but Viola director Joe Barone said there has been no progress with a week to go until the window shuts.

"At the moment Fiorentina haven’t received any offers. We are open to everything, but we want clarity from the player and his representatives," Barone said. "Fiorentina has a future, and that future isn’t only today’s match. The future of a group, a fanbase, an entire city…this is what we must focus on."

MOU WANTS MORE Tammy Abraham’s superb form for AS Roma continued as he scored twice in a 4-2 win over Empoli to take his tally to nine league goals this season.

That is the most by an Englishman in a single Serie A campaign in the three points for a win era. The 24-year-old, who joined the capital club from Chelsea last summer, has 17 strikes in all competitions and six in his last six league outings, but manager Jose Mourinho still wants more.

"I need him to score in every game," the Portuguese manager grinned. "He must try to do that and to deal with this type of pressure. I want a lot of things beyond a goal from a striker."

