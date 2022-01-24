AFC Women's Asian Cup: South Korea beat Myanmar 2-0 to close in on knockout stage

Korea Republic moved to the verge of the quarter-finals of the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 on Monday as Colin Bell's side eked out a 2-0 win over a resolute Myanmar side in Group C at Pune's Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex. Lee Geum-min opened the scoring four minutes into the second half and Ji So-yun, the game's Most Valuable Player, played a major part in the second - an own goal - seven minutes from time, meaning the Koreans will advance to the quarter-finals if Japan defeat Vietnam in Monday's late game.

The Koreans looked set to make light work of their opponents, with Cho So-hyun heading wide inside the first minute, but Myanmar frustrated Bell's side as the first half wore on, forcing the English coach to take action. Korea Republic's attack had been disappointing, with several limp efforts before Cho's second headed attempt hit the side netting prompting the introduction of Ji off the bench for Son Hwa-yeon with 11 minutes left in the half.

The midfielder was expected to inject greater quality into Korea Republic's attacking endeavours and the Chelsea star saw her own effort from distance fly wide of the target seven minutes after coming on. Lim Seon-joo's attempt at a flying volley was also wide of the target while, in added time, the Koreans were frustrated again when Choo Hyo-joo's shot was parried by May Zin Nwe before the Myanmar goalkeeper dived bravely at the feet of Jang Sel-gi.

However, four minutes into the second half the Koreans finally took the lead. Jang's lofted ball into the area was headed on by Cho So-hyun and Lee Geum-min struck after controlling the ball deftly on her thigh. Jang then hit the crossbar with a looping ball into the area that flew over Nwe's head while Ji and Lee both forced fine saves from the Myanmar goalkeeper.

With seven minutes remaining the Koreans claimed the second goal their display deserved when Ji headed Kim Hye-ri's cross from the right back across the six yard box, with the ball crossing the line after brushing Tun Khin Mo Mo and hitting the inside of the post. (ANI)

