Left Menu

Vidit Gujrathi draws with Rapport, in joint third place; Carlsen in lead

Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi drew with Richard Rapport of Hungary in the ninth round to be in joint third place with 5.5 points in the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament here.Young Indian GM R Praggnanandhaas struggles continued as he lost to Sergey Karjakin, for his third straight defeat, on Tuesday night.

PTI | Wijkaanzee | Updated: 26-01-2022 09:54 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 09:52 IST
Vidit Gujrathi draws with Rapport, in joint third place; Carlsen in lead
Vidit Gujrathi Image Credit: Wikipedia

Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi drew with Richard Rapport of Hungary in the ninth round to be in joint third place with 5.5 points in the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament here.

Young Indian GM R Praggnanandhaa's struggles continued as he lost to Sergey Karjakin, for his third straight defeat, on Tuesday night. He remained on 2.5 points and in 13th place in the 14-player field.

World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen scored a win over one of his main competitors, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, to jump into the lead. Dutchman Anish Giri trails the Norwegian by a half-point after defeating Sam Shankland. Rapport tested Gujrathi in the Catalan defence and eventually won a pawn, but the Indian GM put up a stubborn defence and opted for a draw.

In the game against Karjakin, Praggnanandhaa boldly sacrificed an exchange as White in the London System and got sufficient compensation to say the least. However, an error on the 40th move proved costly for the Indian.

In the Challengers event being played simultaneously, Indian GM Arjun Erigaisi put it across Chinese WGM Jiner Zhu in the ninth round to increase his lead over the field to two points. He has eight points and faces Polina Shuvalova in the 10th round.

Surya Shekhar Ganguly, the other Indian in the fray, went down to Jonas Bhul Bjerre to remain on four points and in ninth spot.

Standings after Round 9: Masters: 1. Маgnus Carlsen 6.5 points; 2. Anish Giri 6; 3-4. Vidit Gujrathi and Shakhriyar Mamedyarov 5.5; 5-7. Richard Rapport, Sergey Karjakin and Fabiano Caruana 5; 8-9. Jorden Van Foreest and Andrey Esipenko 4.5; 10. Jan-Krzysztof Duda 4; 11-12. Sam Shankland and Daniil Dubov 3.5; 13. R Praggnanandhaa 2.5; 14. Nils Grandelius 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022