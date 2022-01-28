HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day 12

Left Menu

Highlights of the 12th day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Friday: * Emotional Nadal stands one win away from record 21st major A teary-eyed Rafa Nadal felt his tennis career was "alive" again after a 6-3 6-2 3-6 6-3 victory over Italian Matteo Berrettini took him to the final and left him one win away from a men's record 21st Grand Slam title.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 28-01-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 17:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A teary-eyed Rafa Nadal felt his tennis career was "alive" again after a 6-3 6-2 3-6 6-3 victory over Italian Matteo Berrettini took him to the final and left him one win away from a men's record 21st Grand Slam title. A win for Nadal in Sunday's final against Daniil Medvedev will break a three-way tie with Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer and give him sole ownership of the record.

* Medvedev takes down Tsitsipas to set up Nadal's date in the final Russian Medvedev will play Nadal for the title after a stirring victory over Greek fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semi-final.

The world number two reached the decider for the second year in succession after by defeating Tsitsipas 7-6(5) 4-6 6-4 6-1. * Locker room chat with Nadal a comfort for beaten Berrettini

Shortly after Nadal ended his dreams at Melbourne Park, Berrettini sat with the Spanish 20-times Grand Slam winner in the locker room discussing the match and their futures. "It's just really nice for me to ... talk to him and have this kind of conversation, because I'm still learning from (him), and it's good," Berrettini said.

* Mladenovic and Dodig cruise to Australian Open mixed doubles title France's Kristina Mladenovic and Croatian Ivan Dodig swept to a 6-3 6-4 victory against local duo Jaimee Fourlis and Jason Kubler to claim the mixed doubles crown at Melbourne Park.

It was a third Grand Slam mixed doubles title for Mladenovic, while Dodig now has four.

