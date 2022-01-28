Australia post 276 for 7 against Pakistan in quarterfinals of ICC U-19 WC

Top-order batters Teague Wyllie and Corey Miller hit fine half-centuries as Australia posted a challenging 276 for seven in their Super League quarterfinal match of the ICC U-19 World Cup against Pakistan here on Friday.

Pakistan bowlers, led by off-spinner Qasim Akram (3/40 from 10 overs), made sort of a come back towards the end by taking quick wickets after Australia were 187 for one in the 38th over. Put in to bat, Australia made a brisk start with the opening duo of Wyllie (71 off 97 balls) and Campbell Kellaway (47 off 63 balls) sharing a 86-run stand in 16.4 overs before the latter fell to Akram.

One-down Miller (64 off 75 balls) maintained the tempo, sharing 101-runs in 21 overs with Wyllie, who fell to Awais Ali in the 38th over.

Akram then took two quick wickets to put the brakes on Australian batters. He first removed Miller in the 41st over and then had Lachlan Shaw for a duck two overs later to reduce Australia to 208 for four.

Miller struck five fours and one six during his fine innings.

Captain Cooper Connolly (33 off 25 balls) then played a fine hand to take the score closer to 300. Aidan Cahill (18 from 15 balls) and William Salzmann (25 from 14 balls) scored quick runs along with Connolly at the death overs.

Salzmann's innings was particularly aggressive as he hit two sixes, along with a four, during his knock.

Australia scored 75 runs in the last 10 overs for the loss of five wickets. Besides Akram, Awais Ali (2/46), Zeeshan Zameer (1/76) and Zeeshan Zameer (1/42) were the other wicket takers for Pakistan.

Pakistan used as many as seven bowlers.

Brief Scores: Australia 276 for 7 in 50 overs (Teague Wyllie 71, Corey Miller 64, Campbell Kellaway 47; Qasim Akram 3/40, Awais Ali 2/46).

