Soccer-Payet spot kick secures Marseille a berth in cup quarter-finals

Marseille made heavy work of a dominant performance at the Stade Velodrome to advance to the quarter-finals. Arkadiusz Milik's left-footed finish opened the scoring in the 74th minute but the lead lasted six minutes before 19-year-old Montpellier substitute Beni Makouana got a lanky leg to a ball over the top of the Marseille defence to steer it past goalkeeper Pau Lopez.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-01-2022 03:52 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 03:52 IST
Dimitri Payet scored the winning spot kick as Olympique de Marseille edged Montpellier 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the last 16 of the Coupe de France on Saturday. Marseille made heavy work of a dominant performance at the Stade Velodrome to advance to the quarter-finals.

Arkadiusz Milik’s left-footed finish opened the scoring in the 74th minute but the lead lasted six minutes before 19-year-old Montpellier substitute Beni Makouana got a lanky leg to a ball over the top of the Marseille defence to steer it past goalkeeper Pau Lopez. Earlier, fourth-tier club Versailles shocked Ligue 2 leaders Toulouse 1-0 away while second division Bastia won 5-3 on penalties at top-flight Stade Reims after a 1-1 draw.

Amiens were also victors on the road, 2-0 at Nancy, in Saturday’s other cup tie. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Clare Fallon)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

