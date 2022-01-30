Left Menu

Tennis-Nadal says Australian Open victory 'one of the most emotional'

Nadal fought from two sets down to win 2-6 6-7(5) 6-4 6-4 7-5 and broke a three-way tie for the most major titles in the men's game, with the Spaniard nosing ahead of rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer. The 35-year-old had played down his title chances at the season's opening slam after being sidelined for large chunks of the 2021 season with a career-threatening foot problem and illness from contracting COVID-19.

Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 20:49 IST
Tennis-Nadal says Australian Open victory 'one of the most emotional'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Rafa Nadal said winning the Australian Open title on Sunday was one of the most emotional moments of his career as the Spaniard sealed a men's record 21st Grand Slam title by defeating Russian Daniil Medvedev in the final. Nadal fought from two sets down to win 2-6 6-7(5) 6-4 6-4 7-5 and broke a three-way tie for the most major titles in the men's game, with the Spaniard nosing ahead of rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

The 35-year-old had played down his title chances at the season's opening slam after being sidelined for large chunks of the 2021 season with a career-threatening foot problem and illness from contracting COVID-19. "It was one of the most emotional matches in my tennis career," Nadal said in his on-court interview. "I don't know what to say. For me, it's just amazing.

"Being honest, one month and a half ago, I did not know if I will be able to be back on the tour and play tennis again. And today, in front of all of you (the crowd), having this trophy with me... you really don't know how much I fought to be here. "Having the huge support that I received during the three weeks is going to stay in my heart forever."

It was Nadal's second title triumph at Melbourne Park after he won in 2009. "Maybe there is a chance I say that was my last Australian Open, but no, I have plenty of energy to keep going," Nadal added.

"I can't explain the feelings I have right now but I am going to keep trying my best and keep coming here (Melbourne Park."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: HP report

Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: ...

 United States
3
NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022