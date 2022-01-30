Left Menu

Soccer-Salah stars as Egypt come from behind to reach semis

Mohamed Salah scored an equaliser and created the winner as Egypt came from behind to beat Morocco 2-1 after extra time in their Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final on Sunday. Morocco went ahead in the seventh minute from a penalty converted by Sofiane Boufal at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium but Egypt came storming back as they dominated the game with Salah scoring in the 53rd minute.

Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2022 23:50 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 23:50 IST
Soccer-Salah stars as Egypt come from behind to reach semis

Mohamed Salah scored an equaliser and created the winner as Egypt came from behind to beat Morocco 2-1 after extra time in their Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final on Sunday.

Morocco went ahead in the seventh minute from a penalty converted by Sofiane Boufal at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium but Egypt came storming back as they dominated the game with Salah scoring in the 53rd minute. The Liverpool forward then turned provider to set up Mahmoud Trezeguet for the winner 10 minutes into extra time.

Egypt now meet hosts Cameroon in the semi-final in Yaounde on Thursday after a much-improved performance following a slow start to the tournament. Sunday's victory kept Egypt on course to extend their record number of titles to eight and condemned Morocco to yet another failed campaign, having last made it to the semi-finals at the Cup of Nations in 2004.

They had made a strong start as marauding right back Achraf Hakimi was brought down after five minutes by Ayman Ashraf and a penalty was awarded after referee Maguette Ndiaye had consulted with the VAR. But Egypt clawed their way back into the game as they began to dominate possession and Salah equalised when he pounced on a rebound after Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou had parried away a diving header from Mohamed Abdelmoneim.

Egypt continued to press for the winner although Nayef Aguerd was inches away from restoring Morocco’s lead with an 81st-minute header from a free kick that Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed Abougabal tipped onto the underside of the crossbar in a dramatic save. Abougabal had come on for first choice Mohamed El Shenawy in Egypt’s previous match but hurt himself making the save and although he tried to stay on, was replaced in extra time by uncapped Mohamed Sobhi -- Egypt’s third choice coming into the tournament.

Sobhi remained untested, however, by a tired Morocco team while Trezeguet then completed the turnaround in the 100th minute as he tapped in Salah’s pass at the back post. “It was a great performance against a tough team that didn’t give us much,” said Salah. “But we played well and managed to win and that’s the most important thing."

Senegal were playing giantkillers Equatorial Guinea later at the same stadium in the last of the quarter-final clashes. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca China summoned over suspected fraud; U.S. orders 100 million additional COVID-19 tests to give out and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca China summoned over suspected fraud; U.S. o...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022