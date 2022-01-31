Left Menu

Rugby-England add Lynagh and Radwan to squad for Six Nations opener against Scotland

England captain Owen Farrell was ruled out of the entire Six Nations championship on Wednesday after suffering an ankle injury.

England have added wingers Louis Lynagh and Adam Radwan to the squad as cover for their opening match against Scotland in the Six Nations championship, the Rugby Football Union (RFU)announced on Sunday. England, who finished fifth in last year's edition, are due to travel to Edinburgh to face Scotland on Feb. 5, with coach Eddie Jones naming a 37-player squad for the match.

The team statement said that Joe Marchant will be unavailable for the start of the week after testing positive for COVID-19, while Tommy Freeman is unavailable for selection after injuring his hamstring in training. "He (Marchant) returned a positive lateral flow test on the morning of Friday 28 January. He immediately went into isolation and did not train with the team," the statement added.

England captain Owen Farrell was ruled out of the entire Six Nations championship on Wednesday after suffering an ankle injury.

