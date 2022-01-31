Left Menu

National Equestrian Championship: Lt.Col. Arjun Patil wins NEC Novice Fault & Out competition

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-01-2022 15:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Lt. Col. Arjun Patil secured the first place in the NEC Novice Fault & Out competition of the National Equestrian Championship at the Amateur Riders' Club in Mahalakshmi here.

The tournament, held under the aegis of the Equestrian Federation of India, saw participants vying for the top honours in two set of competitions here on Sunday.

Riding Vladimir, 61 Cavalry's Patil clinched the top position as he finished his rounds in 75 seconds by achieving 22 score points.

The second and third positions were held by Maj. Kunal Malik and Shaurya Rai while riding their horses Chrispin 14 and Scotch, respectively.

Malik and Rai finished their rounds in 74 and 78 seconds and secured 20 score points each.

The second competition was for the players registered for Grade III Fault & Out, where Dhriti Wadhwa was awarded rank one as she finished her rounds in 78 second while riding Connor by securing 20 score points.

The second and third positions were held by Nitin Gupta and Krish Agarwal. They rode on their horses Hanna and Choubie De L'ermitage and finished their rounds in 78 and 75 seconds by achieving 19 and 18 score points.

