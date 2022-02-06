India U-19 team has made the nation proud, says Anurag Thakur

Left Menu

The Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Sunday congratulated the India Under-19 team for winning ICC U-19 Men's World Cup in the West Indies.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2022 17:22 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 17:22 IST
India defeat England in U19 WC final (Photo/ Cricket World Cup Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
The Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Sunday congratulated the India Under-19 team for winning ICC U-19 Men's World Cup in the West Indies. India on Saturday defeated England by four wickets to win their fifth ICC Under-19 Men's World Cup.

"Heartiest congratulations to the Indian U-19 cricket team for winning the World Cup for a record fifth time! Yet another feather added to the cap of India's stellar sporting achievements. The entire team and contingent has made the nation proud," Anurag Thakur tweeted. The two unbeaten sides met at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda as England went in search of only their second title, but it was India who extended their record of most tournament wins.

Raj Bawa took five for 31 as England lost wickets early in their innings before 95 from James Rew restored hope in the push for a first trophy since 1998. It was not to be as both Shaik Rasheed and Nishant Sindhu made the fifties before Dinesh Bana crashed back-to-back sixes to seal the win. (ANI)

