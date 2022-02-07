Left Menu

Soccer-Neuer sidelined for 'coming weeks' after knee surgery - Bayern

Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2022 07:48 IST
Bayern Munich will be without Manuel Neuer for "the coming weeks" after the goalkeeper successfully underwent knee surgery on Sunday, the German club said. Neuer played in Bayern's 3-2 league win over RB Leipzig on Saturday, keeping out a late attempt by Sweden forward Emil Forsberg to secure a record-equalling 310th Bundesliga victory, drawing level with Oliver Kahn.

While Bayern did not specify how long Neuer would be out of action, the 35-year-old said on social media that his surgery went well, and that he was hoping to be back in a "couple of weeks". "All of us in the club and the team wish Manuel a good and speedy recovery, and we're sure he'll be back to full fitness with us soon," Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said in a statement.

