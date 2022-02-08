Cricket Australia condoles demise of Norma Gardner

Left Menu

Cricket Australia on Tuesday said that it is saddened to learn of the passing of Norma Gardner (nee Wilson) at the age of 92.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 08-02-2022 09:18 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 09:18 IST
Cricket Australia logo . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Cricket Australia on Tuesday said that it is saddened to learn of the passing of Norma Gardner (nee Wilson) at the age of 92. Born in Colac, Victoria on September 24, 1929, Gardner played three Tests for Australia between 1961-1963, taking six catches and a stumping.

A right-hand bat and wicket-keeper, she also represented Victoria on 15 occasions from 1951/52 - 1963/64 and played for South Hawthorn and YWCA cricket clubs. Cricket Australia CEO, Nick Hockley said: "Our thoughts are with Norma's family at this difficult time, as well as her many friends across the cricket family."

"Norma was part of a generation that didn't have the support or resources afforded to modern-day players; she was a pioneer who has helped lead the women's game to where it is today. We pay our respects to Norma and acknowledge her contributions in all levels of the game," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

