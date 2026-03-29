Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Israeli Airstrikes Leave Tragic Toll in Gaza

A recent Israeli airstrike on Hamas-led police checkpoints in Gaza resulted in six Palestinian casualties, including a child, despite an existing ceasefire. The attacks are part of ongoing regional conflicts involving Israel and its war against Iran and Hezbollah, further escalating violence in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 29-03-2026 05:06 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 05:06 IST
Tensions Escalate: Israeli Airstrikes Leave Tragic Toll in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Despite a five-month-old ceasefire, Israeli airstrikes targeted two Hamas-led police checkpoints in Khan Younis, Gaza, killing six Palestinians, including a child. Among the victims were three policemen and three civilians. Four others were reported wounded, according to local health officials.

The Israeli military has not yet commented on the airstrikes. This attack forms part of a broader violent backdrop in which over 680 Palestinian casualties have occurred since the ceasefire agreement with Hamas took effect in November. This recent escalation coincides with a war against Iran and a new campaign against Hezbollah, which includes Israeli forces entering southern Lebanon.

The potential fallout from these conflicts is severe, with more than 72,000 kills reported since the war started in October 2023. Local health officials warn that recent military actions have resulted in at least 50 Palestinian deaths in Gaza since the Iran conflict began.

TRENDING

1
Jorge Martin's Stunning Triumph in U.S. MotoGP Sprint

Jorge Martin's Stunning Triumph in U.S. MotoGP Sprint

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Threatens Global Stability

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Threatens Global Stability

 Global
3
Tensions Rise as Aluminium Bahrain Facilities Targeted in Iranian Attack

Tensions Rise as Aluminium Bahrain Facilities Targeted in Iranian Attack

 Global
4
Nationwide 'No Kings' Rallies Challenge Trump's Policies Amid Growing Dissent

Nationwide 'No Kings' Rallies Challenge Trump's Policies Amid Growing Dissen...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026