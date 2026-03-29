Tensions Escalate: Israeli Airstrikes Leave Tragic Toll in Gaza

Despite a five-month-old ceasefire, Israeli airstrikes targeted two Hamas-led police checkpoints in Khan Younis, Gaza, killing six Palestinians, including a child. Among the victims were three policemen and three civilians. Four others were reported wounded, according to local health officials.

The Israeli military has not yet commented on the airstrikes. This attack forms part of a broader violent backdrop in which over 680 Palestinian casualties have occurred since the ceasefire agreement with Hamas took effect in November. This recent escalation coincides with a war against Iran and a new campaign against Hezbollah, which includes Israeli forces entering southern Lebanon.

The potential fallout from these conflicts is severe, with more than 72,000 kills reported since the war started in October 2023. Local health officials warn that recent military actions have resulted in at least 50 Palestinian deaths in Gaza since the Iran conflict began.