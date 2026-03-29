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Nationwide 'No Kings' Rallies Challenge Trump's Policies Amid Growing Dissent

Protesters across the U.S. rallied against President Trump's policies, particularly in Minnesota where immigration has become a pivotal issue. With rallies in all 50 states, prominent speakers including Bernie Sanders and musician Bruce Springsteen lent their voices. The movement highlights increasing anti-Trump sentiment leading up to the midterms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 05:04 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 05:04 IST
Nationwide 'No Kings' Rallies Challenge Trump's Policies Amid Growing Dissent
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Demonstrators took to streets across the United States on Saturday, protesting President Donald Trump's aggressive deportation efforts, the war in Iran, and other policies. In the third round of 'No Kings' rallies, more than 3,200 events were planned across all 50 states, drawing millions of participants.

Minnesota became a spotlight with a large rally at the state capitol in Saint Paul, mourning deaths caused by immigration enforcement. Governor Tim Walz and musician Bruce Springsteen were among the notable figures addressing the crowd. The demonstrations extended beyond major cities, with a significant turnout in smaller communities.

As tensions rise ahead of the midterm elections, organizing efforts in Republican strongholds are gaining momentum. The No Kings movement reported increased interest and participation, sparking nationwide calls to action against the U.S. and Israeli military actions in Iran.

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