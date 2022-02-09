Left Menu

New Zealand-Australia Twenty20 cricket series canceled

PTI | Wellington | Updated: 09-02-2022 09:48 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 09:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand's three-match Twenty20 international cricket series next month against world champion Australia has been canceled because of COVID-19 border regulations.

Australia beat New Zealand by eight wickets in the final of the Twenty20 World Cup last November and the rivals were expected to play in Napier from March 17-20, in anticipation of a planned relaxation of border protocols.

But the arrival of the omicron variant in New Zealand has put back the re-opening of the international border and the series cannot take place because the Australian men's team does not have places reserved in managed isolation.

''At the time we scheduled the visit there was a lot of hope that the trans-Tasman border would be open for those who met the right criteria,'' New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White said in a statement Wednesday. ''However, the advent of omicron has, unfortunately, changed everything at the border and has made it impossible for us to continue with the series.

''It's disappointing but we know it's the same for businesses and individuals and other sports and we're grateful for the international schedule we have.'' Australia, coming off a 4-0 win over England in the five-test Ashes series, is due to host Sri Lanka in a five-match T20 series starting Friday.

New Zealand is set to host the Women's Cricket World Cup starting March 4. The seven teams visiting for the World CupIndia, England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, Pakistan and Bangladesh — will have to quarantine in New Zealand ahead of the tournament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

