Major On-Field Injuries in Super Bowl History

This season, some of the NFL's biggest names have been plagued with injuries; fans have hardly been able to watch players like Russell Wilson and McCaffery in action. And as hard as these players try to avoid injuries, it's all part of the sport.

The Super Bowl is the biggest game of the season and one of the biggest sporting events worldwide. Despite all the amazing memories we've had over the years, there have been several setbacks on the field.

While most fans are preparing their Super Bowl picks for the matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, we've decided to take a trip down the memory lane, recapping some of the worst on-field injuries in Super Bowl history:

Charles Woodson

Charles Woodson, a cornerback for the Green Bay Packers, fractured his collarbone while making a play during the matchup against the Steelers at Super Bowl XLV. This injury forced him to sit out the entire second half of the game.

The Packers would later go on to win the series 35-21, and the Hall of Famer could finally call himself a Super Bowl champion for the first and only time in his career. Let's just say that the win helped ease the pain he must've felt at the time.

Tim Krumri

It's arguably the worst one on our list, and it happened during the Super Bowl XXIII matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the San Francisco 49ers. In two weeks, the Bengals will be playing at the Super Bowl for the first time since January 1989.

The night was one to forget for the Bengals as their defensive tackle, Tim Krumri, suffered a severe leg injury while tackling Roger Craig. There were two breaks in his tibia and one in his fibula. Krumri is mostly remembered for this injury; it was that severe.

We can only imagine the pain he must have gone through. Not only did he get injured that night, he never got the chance to play at the Super Bowl again.

Terrell Davis

Terrell Davis is a Denver Broncos legend, period! He holds the record for all-time leading rusher of the franchise and is a two-time Super Bowl champion.

The Super Bowl XXXII is considered to be one of his best performances throughout his stellar career. He was the Super Bowl MVP with 30 carries, 157 rushing yards, and three touchdowns, as he led the Broncos to a 31-24 win against the Packers. But here's one fact that many don't know.

Terrell had a migraine that left him blind for a considerable part of the game. Thankfully, this did not stop him from winning his first Super Bowl championship, which was also the first in Denver's history.

Jeremy Lane

February 1, 2015, would forever be a bitter-sweet day for the Seattle Seahawks cornerback, Jeremy Lane. It was the Super Bowl game between the Seahawks and the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots.

Lane recorded his first-ever career interception when he picked off Tom Brady in the end zone. Unfortunately, he suffered an arm injury from Julian Edelman's tackle on the interception return. The Seahawks would later lose the game by 28-24.

Steve Wallace

The last on our list is Steve Wallace. Tim Krumri wasn't the only player to suffer an injury during the Super Bowl game between the 49ers and the Bengals in 1989. San Francisco's offensive tackle, Steve Wallace, suffered a broken ankle early on in the game. Fortunately for him, the Niners won the game, earning him his first of three Super Bowl championships.

Conclusion

Injuries can be painful, and these will remain forever in the super bowl history. The Rams and Bengals can only hope to keep a healthy roster as the highly anticipated Super Bowl LVI is barely two weeks away. LA is already without Joe Noteboom, Cam Akers, Christian Rozeboom, Tyler Higbee, Grant Haley, Taylor Rapp, and Van Jefferson. Cincinnati's injury list includes; Cam Sample, Trey Hendrickson, C.J. Uzomah, Josh Tupou, Stanley Morgan, Jackson Carman, and Wyatt Ray.

The matchup is not the only thing we're anticipating. Last week, Pepsi released its Super Bowl halftime commercial, featuring Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Mr. Cali, and Dr. Dre. With this star lineup, the halftime performance might go down as one of the most memorable moments in the Super Bowl. Fans can't wait to feel the adrenaline rush on February 13.

