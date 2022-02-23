Left Menu

Boxing-Fury v Whyte world heavyweight title bout set for April 23

"The man (Whyte) has signed for the biggest payday he's going to get in his life," Fury said in a video on Twitter. Fury, known as the "Gypsy King", said that he will now be taking a break from social media until after the bout with Whyte.

Reuters | Updated: 23-02-2022 01:39 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 01:39 IST
Boxing-Fury v Whyte world heavyweight title bout set for April 23

Tyson Fury will defend his WBC heavyweight title against Dillian Whyte on April 23, the reigning champion announced on social media on Tuesday. The undefeated Fury, who hasn't fought since knocking out Deontay Wilder in their trilogy fight in October, said Whyte had signed a contract just hours before the deadline.

The fight is expected to take place at London's Wembley Stadium. "The man (Whyte) has signed for the biggest payday he's going to get in his life," Fury said in a video on Twitter.

Fury, known as the "Gypsy King", said that he will now be taking a break from social media until after the bout with Whyte. "I'm going into training camp to give Dillian Whyte all the respect in the world he needs," Fury added. "I'll never underestimate anyone in my life, and I'll give this man all the respect he deserves."

Whyte is the mandatory challenger to Fury's WBC belt and has been waiting years for a shot at the world title as the WBC's top-ranked contender. After months of drawn-out negotiations, Fury's co-promoter Frank Warren won the purse bid in January with an offer of $41 million, beating Whyte's promoter Eddie Hearn who was the only other bidder.

Fury is now set to receive 80% of the purse and Whyte the remaining 20%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global
3
New catalogue of stars reveals chemical history of Milky Way, says study

New catalogue of stars reveals chemical history of Milky Way, says study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success; Top Colombia court decriminalizes abortion until 24 weeks of gestation and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast can...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022