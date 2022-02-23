Left Menu

UCL: Havertz, Pulisic help Chelsea defeat Lille, Juventus play out draw against Villarreal

Goals from Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic helped Chelsea defeat Lille OSC in the first leg of the round of 16 fixtures in the ongoing UEFA Champions League here at Stamford Bridge.

ANI | London | Updated: 23-02-2022 08:02 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 08:02 IST
Chelsea in action against Lille (Photo/ Chelsea FC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Goals from Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic helped Chelsea defeat Lille OSC in the first leg of the round of 16 fixtures in the ongoing UEFA Champions League here at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea defeated Lille 2-0 as Havertz and Pulisic registered goals in the 8th and 63rd minutes of the game respectively.

On the other hand, Juventus was held to a 1-1 draw by Villarreal in the first leg of their round of 16 fixture in the ongoing Champions League. For Juventus, Dusan Vlahovic opened the scoring in the opening minute of the game, but Villarreal managed to stage a comeback as Dani Parejo scored a goal in the 66th minute of the game.

Later in the day, Manchester United will be in action against Atletico Madrid while Benfica will lock horns against Ajax in the premier European competition. (ANI)

