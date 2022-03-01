Left Menu

Cricket-Sipamla denies Conway century, New Zealand battle to 180-5

Conway had survived an lbw decision the previous over against spinner Keshav Maharaj, with South Africa losing a review. New Zealand, who lead the series 1-0, resumed in the morning on shaky ground at 94 for four, chasing a would-be world record victory target of 426 runs.

Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2022 05:47 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 05:47 IST
Cricket-Sipamla denies Conway century, New Zealand battle to 180-5

Paceman Lutho Sipamla denied Devon Conway his fourth test century and broke a stubborn New Zealand partnership as South Africa moved within five wickets of a series-levelling victory on day five of the second test in Christchurch on Tuesday. New Zealand were 180 for five, 246 runs short of their victory target at Hagley Oval, with their hopes pinned on a big partnership between wicketkeeper Tom Blundell (44 not out) and Colin de Grandhomme (10 not out).

Sipamla trapped Conway lbw for 92 and New Zealand lost a DRS referral when the batsman tried to overturn the decision. Conway had survived an lbw decision the previous over against spinner Keshav Maharaj, with South Africa losing a review.

New Zealand, who lead the series 1-0, resumed in the morning on shaky ground at 94 for four, chasing a would-be world record victory target of 426 runs. The Black Caps must save the match or see their hopes of a maiden series win over the South Africans crushed again.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
3
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
4
Ruble plunges 26% after US, other western countries block Russian central bank from SWIFT banking system, reports AP.

Ruble plunges 26% after US, other western countries block Russian central ba...

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022