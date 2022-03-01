Manchester United posts Q2 loss on Omicron hit
Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 17:42 IST
Manchester United posted a net loss of 1.4 million pounds ($1.88 million) for the second-quarter from a profit a year ago, as broadcast revenue dropped after some games were postponed in December due to the Omicron coronavirus variant.
The English soccer club's broadcast revenue fell 20.5% to 86.4 million pounds for the three months ended Dec. 31. Total revenue grew 7.3% to 185.4 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7457 pounds)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Omicron
- English
- Manchester United
Advertisement