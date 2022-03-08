Left Menu

Premier League: Harry Kane stars as Spurs thrash Everton 5-0

Harry Kane scored twice as Tottenham Hotspur moved three points outside the top four with their biggest win of the season, beating struggling Everton 5-0 on Monday in the Premier League.

ANI | London | Updated: 08-03-2022 07:55 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 07:55 IST
Premier League: Harry Kane stars as Spurs thrash Everton 5-0
Harry Kane (Photo: Twitter/Premier League). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Harry Kane scored twice as Tottenham Hotspur moved three points outside the top four with their biggest win of the season, beating struggling Everton 5-0 on Monday in the Premier League. Spurs took the lead after 14 minutes when Ryan Sessegnon's low cross was turned into his own net by Michael Keane.

Son Heung-min made it 2-0 less than three minutes later, collecting Dejan Kulusevski's slipped pass and firing past Jordan Pickford. Kane ran clean through on goal to score from Matt Doherty's pass on 37 minutes, and half-time substitute Sergio Reguilon swept home Spurs' fourth less than a minute after his introduction.

Kane made it 5-0 in the 55th minute with a brilliant angled volley from Doherty's long pass, and Pickford had to make a smart save to stop substitute Steven Bergwijn adding a sixth. Spurs stay seventh but now have 45 points. A third straight defeat means Everton stay 17th on 22 points, one point above the relegation zone. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global
4
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022