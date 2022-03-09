Left Menu

Soccer-Bayern crush Salzburg 7-1 with Lewandowski treble for last eight spot

The 33-year-old Pole opened his account with two almost identical penalties in the 12th minute and 21st before netting on the break two minutes later for his fifth hat-trick ever in the competition. The last-16 tie was all but over by the half-hour mark when Serge Gnabry beat goalkeeper Philipp Koehn with a low shot to make it 4-0.

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski grabbed the earliest hat-trick in Champions League history with three goals by the 23rd minute as the Germans steamrollered Salzburg 7-1 on Tuesday to book a place in the quarter-finals with an 8-2 aggregate score. The 33-year-old Pole opened his account with two almost identical penalties in the 12th minute and 21st before netting on the break two minutes later for his fifth hat-trick ever in the competition.

The last-16 tie was all but over by the half-hour mark when Serge Gnabry beat goalkeeper Philipp Koehn with a low shot to make it 4-0. The Austrians had not conceded more than two goals in a competitive match this season before Tuesday but worse was to come when Thomas Mueller turned beautifully in the box to drill in the hosts' fifth goal nine minutes after the restart.

Salzburg teenager Maurits Kjaergaard got some brief consolation for the visitors in the 70th with his first European goal but Mueller bagged his second of the evening 13 minutes later before Leroy Sane completed the rout in the 86th.

