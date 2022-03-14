Left Menu

World No 2 golfer Nelly Korda diagnosed with blood clot in her arm

World number two golfer Nelly Korda has announced she is undergoing treatment for a blood clot in her arm.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-03-2022 20:20 IST
USA's Nelly Korda (Photo: Twitter/Olympic Golf). Image Credit: ANI
World number two golfer Nelly Korda has announced she is undergoing treatment for a blood clot in her arm. The Olympics champion took to her Instagram and revealed that she first felt the swelling after "a typical morning workout" last Friday.

On the advice of her doctor, Korda went to the Emergency Room where she was subsequently diagnosed. "I am currently at home getting treatment to eliminate further risks," wrote the 2021 Women's PGA Championship winner.

"I will communicate my status as and when there is more information. In the meantime, I want to thank everyone for their support and ask for privacy for all our family during this time. I hope to be back soon," the 23-year-old American added. Korda captured her first major title at the Atlanta Athletic Club in 2021 before going on to win gold at Tokyo Olympics.

Her last outing on a course was at the LPGA Drive On Championship back in February after electing to take a long-awaited six-week break. (ANI)

