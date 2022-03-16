Amandeep holds lead despite struggle on day 2 of WPGT 5th leg

Amandeep Drall endured a tough day but managed to hang onto the lead, which narrowed from three to just one shot, after the second round of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour's fifth leg at the DLF Golf and Country Club here on Wednesday.

As Amandeep struggled to 5-over 77 leaving her 2-over 146 overall, Jahanvi Bakshi, who trailed by three, reduced the gap to just one shot with a round of 75. She was 3-over 147 after two rounds.

The day's best round came from Gaurika Bishnoi (74), who was tied third with Pranavi Urs (75) at 4-over 148.

Hitaashee Bakshi equalled Gaurika's best score of the day with 74 but was tied fifth alongside Astha Madan (76) and Rhea Purvi Saravanan (77).

Amandeep opened the day with a birdie and then safely parred the next two. A bogey on Par-4 fourth and another Par-4 sixth saw her turn in one-over 37.

On the back nine, the woes increased with bogeys on 11th and 12th and a triple bogey on the par-4 14th. The birdie on 15th was a small consolation as she signed her card for 77.

Neha Tripathi (75) was sole eighth, while four players -- Trimann Saluja (76), amateur Nishna Patel (78), Durga Nittur (79) and Seher Atwal (79) -- were tied for ninth.

Among well-known names, Ridhima Dilawari (80) was T-15 and Vani Kapoor (79) was 17th.

The cut fell at 162 and 24 players, including three amateurs made it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)