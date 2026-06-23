Iran to establish a communication line for safe passage in Hormuz, top negotiator says
Iran has agreed to establish a communication line with the US to avoid conflicts in the Strait of Hormuz, following talks in Switzerland.
- Country:
- Iran
Iran's top negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said that Tehran has agreed to have a communication line regarding ship passage in the strait of Hormuz to avoid conflict and incidents in the strategic waterway.
In comments given to state TV on his way back from talks with U.S. in Switzerland on Sunday, the Iranian negotiator added that the signing for the release of $12 billion in frozen Iranian assets has been finalised in the talks.
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