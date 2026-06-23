Iran to establish a communication line for safe passage in Hormuz, top negotiator says

Iran has agreed to establish a communication line with the US to avoid conflicts in the Strait of Hormuz, following talks in Switzerland.

Reuters | Irans Top Negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf Said That Tehran Has Agreed To Have A Communication Line Regarding Ship Passage In The Strait Of Hormuz To Avoid Conflict And Incidents In The Strategic Waterway In Comments Given To State Tv On His Way Back From Talks With Us In Switzerland On Sunday | Updated: 23-06-2026 01:48 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 01:48 IST
Iran to establish a communication line for safe passage in Hormuz, top negotiator says
Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf
  • Country:
  • Iran

​Iran's ​top negotiator ‌Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf ​said that Tehran has ‌agreed to have a communication line regarding ship passage in ‌the strait of Hormuz to ‌avoid conflict and incidents in the strategic waterway.

In comments ⁠given ​to ⁠state TV on his way ⁠back from talks with U.S. in ​Switzerland on Sunday, the ⁠Iranian negotiator added that the signing ⁠for ​the release of $12 billion in frozen Iranian ⁠assets has been finalised in ⁠the ⁠talks.

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