Cricket-Australia all-rounder Perry to miss Bangladesh match, on track for semis
"She won't play tomorrow but we expect that she will be available for the semi-final," Beerworth said on Thursday. Undefeated Australia will be strong favourites to beat Bangladesh, who are in the event for the first time and lie seventh out of eight teams with one win from five matches.
- Country:
- Australia
Star all-rounder Ellyse Perry will be rested for Australia's final Women's World Cup round-robin match against Bangladesh in Wellington on Friday due to back soreness but should be fit for the semi-finals. Perry was off the field for most of the win over South Africa on Tuesday after suffering a back spasm. She was not required to bat in the five-wicket win.
Team physiotherapist Kate Beerworth said Perry's back was settling down with treatment. "She won't play tomorrow but we expect that she will be available for the semi-final," Beerworth said on Thursday.
Undefeated Australia will be strong favourites to beat Bangladesh, who are in the event for the first time and lie seventh out of eight teams with one win from five matches. Australia will not know their semi-final opponent until South Africa meet India on Sunday in the final match before the knockouts.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bangladesh
- Australia
- Ellyse Perry
- India
- South Africa
- Perry
- World Cup
- Wellington
ALSO READ
Tennis-Djokovic added to Indian Wells draw, unclear if he can enter U.S. -tournament organisers
PREVIEW-Tennis-Nadal the man to beat, Osaka eyes return to glory at Indian Wells
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Djokovic added to Indian Wells draw, unclear he can enter U.S. -tournament organisers
Tennis-Djokovic added to Indian Wells draw, unclear he can enter U.S. -tournament organisers
At UNSC, India highlights govt initiatives like Mudra to empower women