WTT Contender: Manika Batra-G Sathiyan pair settle for silver, Sharath Kamal ends up with bronze

India ended their campaign with two medals with Manika Batra and Gnanasekaran Sathiyan settling for a silver in mixed doubles while Achanta Sharath Kamal bagging a bronze in men's singles of the WTT Contender 2022 here at Lusail Sports Arena.

ANI | Doha | Updated: 25-03-2022 08:55 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 08:55 IST
G Sathiyan and Manika Batra after winning a silver in WTT Contender Doha 2022 (Image: G Sathiyan Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
In mixed doubles, the third seed Indian pair of Manika Batra and Gnanasekaran Sathiyan lost to the top-seeded Chinese Taipei pair of Lin Yun-Ju and Cheng I-Ching 4-11, 5-11, 3-11. The Indian mixed doubles pair were no match to their opponents losing the match in straight games and hence had to settle for a silver medal.

In men's singles, India's Achanta Sharath Kamal went down fighting 3-4 (5-11, 11-8, 6-11, 11-7, 11-5, 10-12, 9-11) in the semifinals against China's Yuan Licen. The veteran Indian paddler fought hard but lost and therefore had to be content with a bronze taking India's tally to two medals with one silver and one bronze. (ANI)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

