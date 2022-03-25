WTT Contender: Manika Batra-G Sathiyan pair settle for silver, Sharath Kamal ends up with bronze

India ended their campaign with two medals with Manika Batra and Gnanasekaran Sathiyan settling for a silver in mixed doubles while Achanta Sharath Kamal bagging a bronze in men's singles of the WTT Contender 2022 here at Lusail Sports Arena.

In mixed doubles, the third seed Indian pair of Manika Batra and Gnanasekaran Sathiyan lost to the top-seeded Chinese Taipei pair of Lin Yun-Ju and Cheng I-Ching 4-11, 5-11, 3-11. The Indian mixed doubles pair were no match to their opponents losing the match in straight games and hence had to settle for a silver medal.

In men's singles, India's Achanta Sharath Kamal went down fighting 3-4 (5-11, 11-8, 6-11, 11-7, 11-5, 10-12, 9-11) in the semifinals against China's Yuan Licen. The veteran Indian paddler fought hard but lost and therefore had to be content with a bronze taking India's tally to two medals with one silver and one bronze. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)