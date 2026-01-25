Heartfelt Tributes Pour in for Beloved Odia Music Maestro Abhijit Majumdar

Renowned Odia music composer and singer Abhijit Majumdar has passed away at the age of 54. The artist, known for his dynamic contributions to the regional music and film industry, died while receiving treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, hospital authorities confirmed on Sunday.

Majumdar, who was admitted in September last year due to various health issues including hypertension and chronic liver disease, succumbed after developing a fever followed by refractory septic shock. Despite exhaustive medical efforts, including advanced cardiovascular life support, he was declared clinically dead at 9:02 am.

His passing has left a deep void in the Odia cultural sphere, with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan among others expressing condolences. Fans across Odisha remember him for his unique musical style that captivated many.