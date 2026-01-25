Honoring Excellence: CBI Officers Recognized with Top Police Medals

In a ceremony marking the 77th Republic Day, several officers from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have been awarded police medals for their exemplary service. These accolades honor their outstanding work in high-profile cases, including the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata and the assassination of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar.

Leading the list of awardees is Joint Director V Chandrasekhar, a 2000-batch IPS officer from the Gujarat cadre, who received the prestigious President's Medal for Distinguished Service. His leadership in the investigation of the Kolkata case led to a swift conviction of the main accused. Other notable recipients include Superintendent of Police Amit Srivastava and Additional Superintendent Mukesh Sharma.

A total of 31 personnel were recognized, with awards also going to those who contributed to significant economic offense cases and who played pivotal roles in unearthing corruption in various sectors. These acknowledgments reflect the agency's commitment to upholding justice and integrity.