Left Menu

Honoring Excellence: CBI Officers Recognized with Top Police Medals

CBI officers have been honored with police medals during the 77th Republic Day celebrations. Notable awardees include Joint Director V Chandrasekhar and Superintendent of Police Amit Srivastava. Recognition was given for investigations like the rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor and the Narendra Dabholkar killing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2026 12:08 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 12:08 IST
Honoring Excellence: CBI Officers Recognized with Top Police Medals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a ceremony marking the 77th Republic Day, several officers from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have been awarded police medals for their exemplary service. These accolades honor their outstanding work in high-profile cases, including the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata and the assassination of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar.

Leading the list of awardees is Joint Director V Chandrasekhar, a 2000-batch IPS officer from the Gujarat cadre, who received the prestigious President's Medal for Distinguished Service. His leadership in the investigation of the Kolkata case led to a swift conviction of the main accused. Other notable recipients include Superintendent of Police Amit Srivastava and Additional Superintendent Mukesh Sharma.

A total of 31 personnel were recognized, with awards also going to those who contributed to significant economic offense cases and who played pivotal roles in unearthing corruption in various sectors. These acknowledgments reflect the agency's commitment to upholding justice and integrity.

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026