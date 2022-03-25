Left Menu

Sindhu, Prannoy enter Swiss Open semifinals

PTI | Basel | Updated: 25-03-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 20:25 IST
Sindhu, Prannoy enter Swiss Open semifinals
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu and H S Prannoy stormed into the semifinals of the Swiss Open badminton tournament with straight-game victories in their respective women and men singles events here on Friday.

While Sindhu, seeded second in the tournament, made short work of fifth seed Michelle Li of Canada 21-10 21-19 in 36 minutes, Prannoy beat compatriot and former Commonwealth Games gold medallist Parupalli Kashyap 21-16 21-16 in a quarterfinal match that lasted 43 minutes.

Former world champion Sindhu will meet unseeded Supanida Katethong of Thailand in the semifinals on Saturday.

Prannoy, on the other hand, faces the winner of the quarterfinal match between Sameer Verma and third seed Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia, in the semifinals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
3
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
4
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022