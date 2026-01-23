Left Menu

Trump Withdraws Canada's Invitation to His Board of Peace After Davos Debacle

President Donald Trump withdrew Canada's invitation to join the Board of Peace following Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's speech in Davos, criticizing nations for using economic tools as weapons. The move comes after Carney received applause for urging nations to embrace a new global order without American dominance.

In a surprising turn of events, U.S. President Donald Trump revoked Canada's invitation to join his Board of Peace initiative on Thursday. This decision followed Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's critical speech at Davos, where he condemned powerful countries for weaponizing economic integration to exert influence.

The decision was communicated through Trump's Truth Social platform, where he addressed Carney directly, emphasizing Canada's dependency on the U.S. The Board of Peace initiative, intended to address global conflicts, initially sought to include Canada before the diplomatic tension arose.

Carney's speech in Davos was notable for its standing ovation, as he advocated for middle powers to unite against American dominance. Although the Board's formation is supported by a U.N. resolution as part of a peace plan, several U.S. allies have opted not to participate.

