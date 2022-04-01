Golf-Matsuyama withdraws from Texas Open with neck injury
He carded a two-over par in the first round at TPC San Antonio on Thursday and was on level par when he pulled out on Friday in the second round. The 12th-ranked Matsuyama won the Sony Open in January and the Zozo Championship in October.
Updated: 01-04-2022 21:43 IST
