Alyssa Healy named Women's WC 'Player of the Tournament'

Australian wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy was named 'Player of the Tournament' by the ICC following her team's 71-run over England in the Women's World Cup final here on Sunday.
Healy added her name to the prestigious roll-call of previous winners, joining former Australia captain Karen Rolton (2005) and international stars (England's Claire Taylor in 2009, New Zealand's Suzie Bates in 2013 and England's Tammy Beaumont in 2017) as contemporaries that have also won the coveted award.
With 509 runs, the wicketkeeper-batter scored more runs than any other player in New Zealand, with her centuries in the semifinal and final of the tournament helping Australia take home a record-extending seventh World Cup title.
The 32-year-old averaged 56.55 with the bat and also contributed eight dismissals (four catches and four stumpings) as keeper.
The six-person panel that judged Healy included commentators Lisa Sthalekar, Nasser Hussain and Natalie Germanos.
